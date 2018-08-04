Rosette in Chalice for Crimson

Crimson Rosette

Charlie Fellowes celebrated his first winner since tying the knot as Crimson Rosette stayed on in impressive fashion to take the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Newmarket handler, who married his partner Victoria two weeks ago, saw the daughter of Teofilo build on several solid efforts in defeat to take the mile-and-a-half Listed prize.

Moving through to mount a challenge inside the final two furlongs, the 9-2 shot picked up well under Stevie Donohoe before crossing the line a length and a quarter clear of Alwaysandforever.

Fellowes said: "She deserved that. I think had my horses been in better form, she would have probably been favourite. It is my first winner as a married man.

"She is a lovely, tough, sound filly and on the form of her last two starts, she was the winner. It is tough for a four-year-old to give weight to three-year-olds.

"I'm delighted for the owner (Anthony Oppenheimer), he has been my biggest supporter and it nice to win a stakes race with a filly for him.

"That is job done now. She is in the Yorkshire Oaks. We will have a look and see."