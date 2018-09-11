Rob Hornby excited by Maid Up St Leger ride

Maid Up - runs in the William Hill St Leger

Jockey Rob Hornby admits he still does not know how good Maid Up is ahead of her tilt at the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

Andrew Balding's filly has won four of her last five races and produced a career-best performance when landing the Group Three March Stakes at Goodwood on her latest appearance.

She was supplemented for the Town Moor showpiece on Monday and will provide Hornby with his first ever Classic ride this weekend.

"She's just an incredible filly, when you see her at home you couldn't pick her out, she just mosies along doing her own thing," Hornby told At The Races.

"I galloped her on Saturday as her usual rider was on holiday and she doesn't give you a feel of what she shows you in a race. Even in a race for the first half of it you are thinking 'oh God, she's not going at all', but as soon as you ask her and put the bridle into her mouth she's there for you straight away.

"She's improved so much and you don't even know how good she is. As long as she's got something in front of her she'll run her heart out and chase them all the way to the line.

"She's won at the course before. You don't need to interfere with her for the first part of the race, as long as you don't have to make up too much ground just hunt away and then really come home strong."