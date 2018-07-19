LISTEN: Golden Point - Ryan Hall's move to the NRL and Jake Connor's season-ending injury

Golden Point Podcast

On the latest episode of Super League Golden Point, the team discuss Ryan Hall's move to the NRL, Jake Connor's season-ending injury and Ralph Rimmer's new appointment as CEO of the RFL.

This week, Brian Carney in joined by Jon Wells, Phil Clarke and rugby league journalist Steve Mascord to discuss all the latest news in rugby league.

Leeds winger Ryan Hall announced this week that he will be leaving the Rhinos after 12 seasons and heading to the NRL to play for the Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal.

Also on the agenda will be Jake Connor's season-ending injury plus a healthy discussion on Ralph Rimmer's new appointment as CEO of the RFL and the recent fall out over the proposed new international calendar.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of Super League Golden Point podcast and subscribe via iTunes.