Stefanos Tsitsipas continues Rogers Cup run in Toronto by reaching Sunday's final

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play in his maiden Masters 1000 final in Toronto on Sunday

Stefanos Tsitsipas' remarkable winning streak at the Rogers Cup in Toronto continued with a stunning win over Kevin Anderson to reach Sunday's final.

The Greek youngster rounded off his teenage years in style by taking down Anderson - his fourth Top 10 opponent in the space of a week - 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (9-7).

Live ATP Masters Tennis Live on

Tsitsipas produced another extraordinary victory in two hours and 47 minutes of pure drama to dispatch the Wimbledon finalist.

In a tight opening set, Anderson recovered from 1-4 down in the tie-break thanks to some big serving and aggressive groundstrokes to claim it 7-4.

Tsitsipas had already dumped out Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to the semi-finals and the Greek star showed no signs of fatigue as he bounced back to earn a crucial breakthrough in the third game of the second set.

Tsitsipas wrote: It never gets easier. You just get better

In a pulsating eighth game, the world No 27 was forced to dig deep and deny Anderson two break-point opportunities before hanging on for a 5-3 lead. And two games later he successfully served it out to send the contest into a decider.

With the match hanging on a knife edge Tsitsipas survived two more break-point chances during a lengthy sixth game, while the South African saved one on his own serve in the ninth game thanks to a blistering forehand winner up the line as the contest headed into another tie-break.

Fourth-seeded Anderson rediscovered his timing for a first hold of serve and a 3-2 lead, but Tsitsipas refused to be overwhelmed and hit back for a 6-4 lead, but failed to take both his match points.

Did you know... Tsitsipas is the first unseeded finalist in Canada since Nicolas Kiefer in 2008 when he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final. Will history repeat itself?

Tsitsipas nailed a backhand winner match point down and then produced a timely ace to earn his third match point which went his way after Anderson sent his return long.

We have the US hardcourts covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Watch the ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto on Sunday, August 12 from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Arena. We then head to Cincinnati and the return of Andy Murray.

Never miss the big kick-off or have to deal with interrupted games or low-quality streams with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass this summer. You'll get exclusive coverage of The Ryder Cup, ATP Tour and loads more starting from just £7.99. No contract.