Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov to set up Rogers Cup final with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Rafa Nadal reached the Rogers Cup final after beating Karen Khachanov in Toronto

Rafael Nadal beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to set up a final with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Nadal will be looking to spoil the 20th birthday of the Greek youngster, who reached the second final of his career by beating Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson 6-7 6-4 7-6.

World No 1 Nadal, who will be playing in his 116th ATP final, won a battle of the tennis generations with Tsitsipas last April in the Barcelona title match.

"To win this match is important, it's very important to be in the final of Toronto," Nadal said after running his season record to 39-3 in a match which ended after midnight local time.

"I'm motivated every day when I wake up, there is always something to improve.

"I want to stay around for as long as possible (in tennis)."

Top-seed Nadal edged out the first set in a tie-breaker after a two-hour, rain-delayed start.

In the second set, Nadal went about finishing up his business with a break in the third game on his way to the win in just over an hour and a quarter.

Nadal leads the all-time list of Masters 1000 titles on 32, and is just two wins away from lifting 80 trophies.

