WWE: Nia Jax targets Beth Phoenix match at Evolution

Last Updated: 03/09/18 8:17am

Nia Jax and Beth Phoenix went head to head at the Royal Rumble in January
Nia Jax has named Beth Phoenix as her dream opponent for October's all-women Box Office event, Evolution.

The former Raw women's champion has previously named Japanese legend Bull Nakano as the one woman she wishes she could face in the ring the most.

But with Nakano, who is now 50, having been retired since 1997, Jax has set her sights on a more realistic opponent for the history-making pay-per-view, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 28.

"If we are bringing back competitors from the past, I would love to get in the ring with Beth Phoenix," Jax told the Sky Sports Lock Up podcast.

"I would love for Beth to team up with Nattie (Natalya Neidhart) and face me and my cousin Tamina, I think that would be a fun match."

Phoenix will be part of the commentary team for the Mae Young Classic this week and will appear at Evolution, although her role for the event is not yet known at this stage.

She did appear in the women's Royal Rumble in January, entering 24th and having a confrontation with Jax, lifting her off the ground on her shoulders after exchanging blows.

One contest between a current star and a returning legend has already been confirmed for Evolution, with Alexa Bliss taking on Trish Stratus.

