 Skip to content

Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton undercard: Sam Gilley fights Sean Robinson for English title LIVE!

Follow live updates and video as Adam Azim faces the biggest test of his career to date against Rylan Charlton at Alexandra Palace. Watch live on Sky Sports Arena.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home this Christmas