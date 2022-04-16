BOXXER Series: Live updates from lightweight tournament as eight fighters face off in Coventry

BOXXER Series LIVE! LightweightsSecond BOXXER Series tournament live on Sky Sports ActionSky Sports Action | @SkySportsBoxing | Get Sky SportsEight up and coming lightweight fighters facing off in one-night tournament in Coventry for cash prize and prestigeThere are 3x3-minute rounds in all the fights, from the four quarter-finals through to the two semi-finals and finalDylan Cheema kickstarts tournament in style with TKO victory over Otis Lookham in first roundQuarter-final drawDylan Cheema beats Otis Lookham (TKO)Scott Melvin beats Tion Gibbs (split decision)Rylan Charlton (7-2-1) vs Joe Underwood Hughes (7-0)Shaun Cooper (12-3) vs Brooklyn Tilley (3-0)