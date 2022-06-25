Adam Azim fights for youth title and Karriss Artingstall makes professional debut live from Coventry

Breakthrough Fight Night!Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action nowSam Eggington faces Przemyslaw Zysk for IBO super-welterweight title Adam Azim produces stunning first-round stoppage against Anthony Loffet to win WBC Youth Inter-Continental super-lightweight titleOlympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall shines on pro debut with dominant winBoxxer Series champions Dylan Cheema and Cori Gibbs seal points victoriesTyler Denny wins split decision over River Wilson-Bent in thrilling rematch for English middleweight titleFull Boxxer Breakthrough fight card