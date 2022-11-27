Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton undercard: Mikael Lawal takes on David Jamieson for British cruiserweight title LIVE!

Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton LIVE! Watch Breakthrough Sunday live now on Sky Sports Arena Adam Azim attempting to maintain perfect professional record against Rylan Charlton Coming up: Mikael Lawal attempts to become British cruiserweight champion against David JamiesonSam Gilley retains beat Sean Robinson on points to retain English super-welterweight titleShannon Ryan dominates Ivanka Ivanova for points winAzim vs Charlton: What time are they in the ring on Sunday?Azim: I want to KO Charlton faster than Marku didChelli fight postponed after Richards suffers 'knock to the head'Get Sky Sports and NOW TV