Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith: Watch live and follow updates from press conference

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith press conference LIVE! Follow live updates as Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith address the media from 11.30am ahead of their box office clash on January 21. Eubank: Don't need to be 60 per cent for Smith | Fight could be WBC eliminator Smith vows to expose Eubank Jr 'vulnerabilities' | 'I can hurt anybody' Amir Khan backing Smith over Eubank Jr: 'Experience key' Live commentary from Cam Hogwood and Sam Johnston