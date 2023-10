Live

York Hall Fight Night LIVE: Isaac Chamberlain faces Mikael Lawal with Karriss Artingstall also in action

Live updates as Isaac Chamberlain takes on Mikael Lawal at York Hall following the postponement of Dan Azeez's clash with Joshua Buatsi due to injury; Sam Gilley and Louis Greene fight for the Commonwealth super-welterweight title, with Karris Artingstall also in action on the undercard.