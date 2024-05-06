Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery as it happened: Inoue knocks out Nery in round six to remain undisputed champion
Recap Naoya Inoue's knockout victory over Luis Nery to defend his undisputed super-bantamweight championship at the Tokyo Dome in Japan; Inoue survived the first knockdown of his career to extend his perfect professional record.
