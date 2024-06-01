Zhilei Zhang knocks out Deontay Wilder after Daniel Dubois and Dmitry Bivol victories - as it happened
Recap fight night in Saudi Arabia as Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Daniel Dubois, Filip Hrgovic and Dmitry Bivol feature; the action continues live on Sky Sports on June 15 when Chris Billam-Smith takes on Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park
This content is provided by , which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow cookies for this session only.