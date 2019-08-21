FAQs: Sky Sports Box Office - app and website



Sky Sports Box Office (Streaming)

What is it?

With Sky Sports Box Office you can watch all the fights live from selected Box Office events via your PC/Desktop/MAC, NOW TV Box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or tablet.



How do I sign up and pay?



1. Create an account and pay at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive

2. Once paid, you can then select which viewing online/device you want to watch the fight on using the same login details created at sign up (i.e e-mail address and password). Note: you will only be able to view on one platform at any one time and can't run the stream concurrently across multiple devices. You will also be unable to view the event through a Sky or Virgin set-top-box unless you make an additional purchase of the event through the appropriate channels.



What devices or platforms can I watch this fight on?

The web player on your PC/Desktop/MAC through www.skysports.com/boxofficelive

The Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV Box or your NOW TV Smart Stick

Download the Sports Box Office app from either the Apple or Play Store and view across either your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone or Android Tablet.

You cannot watch the event through a Sky or Virgin box if purchased to stream online or via the Box Office apps.



Can I download and pay through the iOS or Android app?

No, ALL payments and sign-ups to this Service can only take place through www.skysports.com/boxofficelive



By buying the fight through www.skysports.com/boxofficelive does that automatically allow me to watch it on my Sky or Virgin box?

No, the two platforms aren't connected. If you want to watch it through your Sky TV or cable provider, you'll need to book via https://my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ and then watch through Sky TV or Virgin.



I've already bought the fight to watch on Sky TV / Virgin box - can I switch my payment to watch on skysports.com, from my NOW TV Box or through the Sky Sports Box Office app for iOS/Android?

No, you'll need to sign up and purchase the event separately.



I'm receiving a poor experience while watching the event - e.g. buffering / freezing etc. What should I do?

Contact our dedicated Digital Customer Support team through our Live Chat function once signed in to your Sky Sports Box Office account



Who can sign up?

Anyone aged 18 or over living in the UK (including the Isle of Man and Channel Islands) and Republic of Ireland.



Do I need to be a Sky or Virgin subscriber to view this fight?

No, anyone can watch this fight, providing they live in the UK or Republic of Ireland.



Can I access this from my NOW TV which is built into my LG television?

No, it's available in the App store on the NOW TV Box (download 'Sky Sports Box Office') not through the NOW TV app.



If I buy the fight to watch via my PC/laptop/MAC, could I then chose to watch it via my NOW TV Box, NOW TV Smart Stick or through the iOS or Android app?

Yes, absolutely. You can use the same login details to access the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office app on NOW TV or through the iOS and Android app. Please note that you can only view via one platform (i.e. website or NOW TV or iOS or Android app) at a time - you won't be able to watch in parallel.



Can I use my Sky iD to login and view?

No, this service does not form part of the online services offered under Sky iD.



The fight is postponed after I've bought a subscription - what happens?

A full refund will be issued.



How much does it cost?

UK - £19.95



How will payment appear on my credit card statement?

"Sky Box Office"



Will I be able to watch back the fight after the event?

Video on demand of the full evening's card will be available for up to 7 days after the event.



Up to what date and time will I be able to buy the fight?

Once the event has ended on Saturday evening, customers can no longer purchase the event.



Can I watch the fight outside of the UK?

As well as watching all over the UK and ROI with no restrictions, you can watch Box Office events in many European countries.



To enjoy roaming with Box Office outside the UK, you must have a UK or ROI payment card registered on your account and be in one of the EU countries listed below. You can't watch Box Office in any non-EU countries. You don't need to do anything differently when watching Box Office outside the UK. Just make sure the country you're in is covered, and start watching on any of our supported devices.



Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including the Canary Islands), Sweden.



Where can't I watch?

You won't be able to watch Box Office in non-EU countries within Europe, or in any other countries outside Europe. European countries where roaming isn't available include: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland.



Can I buy Box Office while I'm abroad?

You won't be able to sign up for Box Office or buy the event when roaming. All fight passes much be purchased while in the UK or Republic of Ireland.



What are the technical requirements?

The fight is available for viewing on your PC/Desktop/MAC, NOW TV Box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iOS and Android devices.