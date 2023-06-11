Josh Taylor's world title reign ended by unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in New York

Josh Taylor lost his WBO super-lightweight title and unbeaten record after Teofimo Lopez delivered a masterful points win in New York.

The Scotsman's world title reign, which stretched back to May 2019, came to an end as Taylor struggled to cope with the blurring fists and slick movement of Lopez, who took command in the second half of the bout to seal victory with scores of 115-113, 115-115 and 117-111.

Taylor, returning to the ring for the first time since a contentious win over Jack Catterall in February 2022, had made an impressive start to the fight in Madison Square Garden.

Image: Teofimo Lopez celebrates victory at Madison Square Garden

Using his size and reach advantage, the 32-year-old southpaw produced some accurate jabs and crunching body shots in the early rounds.

Lopez slipped to the canvas in the third, but then pushed Taylor to the floor in the fourth before staggering the Scot in the final seconds of the round with a powerful shot.

Taylor fired back in the next round with a crisp combination, although Lopez cranked up the aggression in the sixth, slipping one punch below the belt line as he regained command.

Lopez oozed confidence in the seventh, but had to absorb a couple of clean shots from Taylor before he rocked him with a right hand at the end of the round.

The Brooklyn boxer indulged in some showboating in the eighth as he continued to showcase his hand speed and Taylor was then rocked in the ninth.

Lopez lifted his arms in triumph in the 11th, an early celebration after he troubled his opponent with more swift punches.

Taylor was again left unsteady on his feet after Lopez ended the fight on top to capture a world title in a second weight class.

"I would love to do it again"

"No excuses. He was better on the night. It is what it is so congratulations to Teofimo," said Taylor, who had vacated the WBC, IBF and WBA belts after injuries and mandatory commitments complicated his return to the ring.

"I would love to do it again. I know I am better than that and I know I can beat him.

"So yes, I would love to do it again but he's the champ and the ball is in his court."

Lopez said: "I just want to thank God first. It has been a long time coming.

"We just beat the number one champion, Josh Taylor, former undisputed champion."