Beterbiev vs Johnson: Jessie Vargas battles to a draw with Thomas Dulorme in Chicago

Jessie Vargas and Thomas Dulorme battled to a draw in Chicago

Jessie Vargas had to settle for another draw as he battled to a stalemate with Thomas Dulorme after enduring a final round knockdown.

The former WBO champion floored Dulorme in the 10th, only to be sent to the canvas in the 12th, and he received one score of 115-111, but the other two judges made it a majority draw with tallies of 113-113, 113-113 in Chicago.

It was a second successive draw for Vargas, whose battle with Adrien Broner could not be separated on the scorecards in April.

Dulorme made a strong start to the fight

Dulorme's swift hand speed was evident in the opening round as he ripped a right hand through the defences of Vargas, who then dipped at the knees following a left hook.

A worrying start for Vargas continued in the second round, with Dulorme picking him off with quicker punches, and a head clash left the Las Vegas fighter with a cut over his right eye.

Vargas gradually began to find his range

Vargas landed a left hook as he gained a foothold in the third, and then a crisp right hand forced Dulorme to hold in the fourth.

A flurry of punches forced Vargas back to the ropes as Dulorme came firing back in the fifth, but the Puerto Rican was wobbled by a right hook in the sixth.

Dulorme was forced to hold after a hurtful right hand

There was little respite in the frenetic rounds, and Vargas responded with sharp counters, despite a stream of blood from his gaping eyebrow.

Vargas made a breakthrough in the 10th, dropping his dazed opponent with a right hand, but Dulorme clambered to his feet and then scored a flash knockdown with a right hook in the final seconds of the 12th.