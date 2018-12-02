Tyson Fury says he deserved points win over Deontay Wilder after being forced to settle for a draw

0:47 Tyson Fury says he is not sure how he got back up from being knocked down twice by Deontay Wilder, but believes he had 'the hand of God' upon him in the ring Tyson Fury says he is not sure how he got back up from being knocked down twice by Deontay Wilder, but believes he had 'the hand of God' upon him in the ring

Tyson Fury declared that the 'world knows the truth' after he was denied the WBC heavyweight title in a draw with Deontay Wilder.

Fury overcame two knockdowns, somehow clambering up from the canvas in the 12th, and reacted with dismay after the three judges made it a split decision draw in Los Angeles.

He has earlier frustrated Wilder with his jab and a succession of accurate right hands, but the American's late attack salvaged his WBC belt on the scorecards.

Fury made a confident start to the fight in Los Angeles

"I'm what you call a professional athlete, who loves to box," Fury told BT Sport Box Office. "Slip and slide, show my skill, 6ft9 and 260lbs.

"I don't know anybody on the planet who could move like that.

"That man is a fearsome puncher, but I avoided his shots tonight. Listen, I'm not going to take anything from Wilder, he's a great champion and a great man. I thank him for the opportunity. The world knows the truth. I thought I won the fight. I thought I should have took the belt home."

Wilder floored Fury in the ninth and 12th rounds

Asked about the knockdowns, Fury added: "I was never going to be knocked out tonight. I got put down with some good shots. Showed good heart to get back up. I came here tonight and I fought my heart out.

Both fighters are expected to meet again in a rematch, with Fury determined to prove himself as the rightful winner in a second fight.

"Listen 100 per cent we'll do the rematch, but we're going to go away, recalculate, see what's going to happen, get back together," he said.

The 30-year-old still found cause for optimism after another impressive display at world title level, over three years after he took Wladimir Klitschko's world titles with a points win.

"Listen, we're on away soil. I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won the fight, and I believe every man in here thought I won that fight," said Fury.

Fury questioned the scorecards after holding off Wilder until the final bell

"But I'm showing total professionalism here. I'm a true champion, a true warrior. I went to Germany to fight Klitschko, I came to America to fight Deontay Wilder.

"He's a fighting man, thank you for the opportunity. Bless you and your family, god bless you, and god bless America. The 'Gypsy King' has returned."

