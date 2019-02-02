Craig Richards stops Jake Ball in third round to settle British rivalry
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 03/02/19 12:29am
Craig Richards clinically stopped Jake Ball in three rounds to settle their British light-heavyweight rivalry.
'Spider' Richards easily breached the defences of Ball with his right hand, flooring the Surrey man repeatedly before the fight was mercifully waved off at The O2.
The south Londoner had moved up from super-middleweight, but his punches immediately troubled the naturally bigger Ball, who must rebuild again after suffering the second knockout defeat of his career.
Flicking out a range-finding jab, Richards quickly sized up his tentative opponent, dumping Ball on his haunches with a straight right hand.
The Dominic-Ingle trained fighter was soon in trouble again in the second, wilting to the canvas after more spear-like shots from Richards, who was only denied a stoppage by the bell.
Ball only received a brief reprieve as Richards toppled Ball with another big right hand, following up with spiteful shots as his dazed opponent was rescued by the referee.