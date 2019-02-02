Craig Richards stops Jake Ball in third round to settle British rivalry

Craig Richards blasted out Jake Ball in the third round at The O2

Craig Richards clinically stopped Jake Ball in three rounds to settle their British light-heavyweight rivalry.

'Spider' Richards easily breached the defences of Ball with his right hand, flooring the Surrey man repeatedly before the fight was mercifully waved off at The O2.

The south Londoner had moved up from super-middleweight, but his punches immediately troubled the naturally bigger Ball, who must rebuild again after suffering the second knockout defeat of his career.

Richards hurt Ball in the opening round

Flicking out a range-finding jab, Richards quickly sized up his tentative opponent, dumping Ball on his haunches with a straight right hand.

The Dominic-Ingle trained fighter was soon in trouble again in the second, wilting to the canvas after more spear-like shots from Richards, who was only denied a stoppage by the bell.

'Spider' celebrates his emphatic victory over Ball

Ball only received a brief reprieve as Richards toppled Ball with another big right hand, following up with spiteful shots as his dazed opponent was rescued by the referee.