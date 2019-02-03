Lawrence Okolie warmed up for Wadi Camacho fight with a knockout win at The O2

Lawrence Okolie halted Tamas Lodi in the third round as he warmed up for a British and Commonwealth title clash against Wadi Camacho.

Britain's cruiserweight champion repeatedly floored his Hungarian opponent before the fight was waved off at The O2, setting up a showdown with Commonwealth title holder Camacho at the Copper Box Arena on March 23, live on Sky Sports.

Camacho had been originally expected to face Okolie, only for talks to break down, and both men traded heated words following a face-off in the ring.

Okolie carried far too much power for Lodi

The punch power of Okolie had earlier been on show as he began to blast away at the defences of Lodi from the opening bell.

Okolie, watched by new trainer Barry Robinson, switched southpaw in the second round to change the angle of attack and soon dropped Lodi with a big left hook.

The Hackney man forced the stoppage in the third round

The bell would spare Lodi after he was floored again, but Okolie finished off his 11th straight victory in the following round.

Lodi took a knee after another cluster of hurtful punches, and referee Howard Foster stepped in when Okolie blasted him back to the canvas.