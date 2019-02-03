Felix Cash claims Commonwealth middleweight belt with first round knockout of Rasheed Abolaji
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 03/02/19 2:10am
Felix Cash claimed the Commonwealth middleweight title after a ruthless first round knockout of Rasheed Abolaji.
The unbeaten 25-year-old quickly overpowered his Nigerian opponent, flooring him twice to prompt the swift intervention of referee Marcus McDonnell at The O2.
Cash had just started to find the range with his jab when a stiff left hand sent Abolaji toppling backwards to the canvas.
Having been felled by a simple jab, Cash tried to unload more hurtful punches on Abolaji, only to receive a stiff counter, although he answered with his own right hand that dropped his foe more heavily onto his front.
With Abolaji struggling to regain his feet, referee McDonnell waved off the fight.
In another undercard bout, heavyweight Fabio Wardley boosted his growing reputation with a first round knockout of Morgan Dessaux.
Wardley, who is managed by Dillian Whyte, unloaded a jolting uppercut to floor the Frenchman, inflicting a bloodied nose that brought an end to the fight.