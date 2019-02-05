JD NXTGEN: Jordan Gill to headline in Peterborough, on March 2, live on Sky Sports
Richard Riakporhe, Tommy McCarthy, Anthony Sims Jr and Leigh Wood also on busy bill
Jordan Gill will top the bill in Peterborough on the next JD NXTGEN card, on March 2, live on Sky Sports.
Gill will be taking on Mexico's Emmanuel Dominguez for the WBA International Featherweight title at the East of England Arena, in Peterborough.
Pleased to announce my homecoming fight March 2nd at Peterborough Arena, headlining live on Sky Sports! Huge international title fight, full details announced next week. Please help me bring championship boxing to the area, need everyone’s support! Tickets will start at £40 and are available to order from me, or on my website next week. Let’s make it a night to remember. Hopefully I’ll be fighting on this pitch in the future 🙏🏽 #TeamGill #PUFC #POSH
It will be the first time in five years the unbeaten Chatteris man has boxed in his home county
Gill said: "I'm buzzing to have the chance to bring a big event to the area and put on a show for the fans. I hope it's a huge success and will be the first of many shows in the city. With the venue being so close to my hometown I'm confident it will be a complete sell-out.
"I haven't seen much of Dominguez, but Mexicans are renowned for their toughness and I can't see him being any different
"These are exactly the sort of fights I want to be involved in this year. It's all about pushing on to the world stage now and this is the next step in that direction."
The cracking undercard will showcase some of British boxing's big prospects, with unbeaten Richard Riakporhe one of them. Fresh from his comeback win over Sam Hyde in November, Dillian Whyte's cruiserweight charge defends his WBA Continental title against Belfast's Tommy McCarthy next month.
Unbeaten American sensation Anthony Sims Jr is heading back to the UK as part of the packed bill, seven months since fighting in the JD JXTGEN, in Cardiff.
Nottingham's Leigh Wood clashes with Ghana's Abraham Osei Bonsu for the vacant Commonwealth featherweight crown, John Docherty looks to make if four knockouts from four fights, while Leeds super-bantamweight and former Team GB star Qais Ashfaq, Wisbech's Joe Steed and St Ives' super-lightweight Bradley Smith, are all on the March 2 card.
Eddie Heard said: "It's great to bring championship boxing to a completely new area on March 2. We have already seen from Jordan's ticket requests how popular this will be and it's a great night of boxing.
"Jordan is another one of those young stars ready to step up to the next level, some have managed to do it and some haven't - now it's his turn.
"Anthony Sims Jr has become a real fan favourite in the UK and is set for a huge 2019. Richard Riakporhe against Tommy McCarthy is a great 50-50 cruiserweight match up and exciting Nottingham star Leigh Wood challenges for his first major title. Beneath the championship fights the card is stacked with young talent and we look forward to a great crowd in Peterborough on March 2."