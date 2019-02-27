Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua, Jarrell Miller, Dmitry Bivol, Shannon Courtenay are on this week's show

Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Shannon Courtenay to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets.

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke are joined by Shannon Courtenay.

This week the podcast features:

Shannon Courtenay - discusses her journey from partying to boxing and life in Adam Booth's gym.

Anthony Joshua & Jarrell Miller - both fighters reflect on the London press conference where the tensions rose again.

Dave Coldwell - looks ahead to Jordan Gill's hometown fight in Peterborough and explains what makes him so special.

Richard Riakporhe - says he learnt from his win over Sam Hyde and will show much more against Tommy McCarthy.

Stephen Smith - insists he still has plenty of hunger and ambition after a year out with that painful ear injury.

Dmitry Bivol - reveals how he mentally prepares for fights and who is on his radar for the future.

US Round-up - Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest on Tyson Fury and the reaction to Chris Eubank Jr beating James DeGale.