Jason Quigley loses to Tureano Johnson in California

Quigley turned professional in 2014 after a year as a Sky Sports Scholar

Jason Quigley suffered a first career defeat on Thursday night after he was stopped by Tureano Johnson in Indio, California.

The Irish middleweight was pulled out by trainer Dominic Ingle after being dominated through nine rounds of action, losing his NABF title in the process.

A former amateur standout, the defeat is a major setback in Quigley's pursuit of a world title, 'El Animal' now with a 16-1 ledger.

Tureano Johnson (R) beat another Irishman in Eamonn O'Kane in 2015

35-year old Johnson, who had only previously been beaten by top contenders Curtis Stevens and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, fought like a man determined to revive his career and relentlessly applied the pressure throughout, staggering the Irishman in the sixth before Quigley's corner eventually decided enough was enough.

"I'm here to get another strap, the big strap, I'm here to be a world champion," the Bahamian victor said afterwards.

"Whoever got those belts, I want a (Jermall) Charlo, I want a Canelo (Alvarez), I want all of them."

