Deontay Wilder's WBC title fight against Luis Ortiz will be announced this month, confirms co-manager Shelly Finkel

Deontay Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel says Eddie Hearn should be focused on 'resurrecting' Anthony Joshua - and not the WBC champion's future plans.

Wilder is set to make the next defence of his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz, with a date and venue to be announced later this month, but Hearn raised doubts about the planned rematch with the Cuban.

Co-manager Finkel has responded to the Matchroom Boxing boss, confirming that the bout will be revealed in the next few weeks and told Hearn to switch his attention to Joshua, who faces Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as the British heavyweight attempts to avenge a shock defeat to the Mexican in June.

Finkel told Sky Sports: "After reading Eddie's quotes today I think he shouldn't be worrying about Deontay and should put all his energy in to resurrecting Joshua, because that is what is really needed.

"Deontay's fight against Luis Ortiz will be officially announced later this month, as has always been planned."

Britain's Tyson Fury returns to the ring this weekend against Otto Wallin in Las Vegas and the British heavyweight has declared that he intends to challenge Wilder in a rematch early next year.