Tyson Fury reiterates desire for Deontay Wilder rematch after defeating Otto Wallin on points

Tyson Fury defeated Otto Wallin despite suffering a cut eye

Tyson Fury reiterated his desire for a rematch with Deontay Wilder after overcoming a horrific cut in a points win over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas.

Britain's former heavyweight champion sustained a gaping wound over his right eye in the third round, but still battled back to complete a unanimous decision win over Sweden's Wallin with scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 at the T-Mobile Arena.

A fired-up Fury appeared on the brink of stopping Wallin, only to be hurt himself in the 12th, and acknowledged the defiant efforts of his opponent.

Fury was left with a gaping wound over his right eye in the third round

"After that, I want to say big congratulations to Otto Wallin," Fury told ESPN.

"It was a great fight. I got caught early on with the inside of the glove.

"I've not seen the cut, but it feels quite bad.

The British heavyweight was made to work for victory

"Listen, it was a good performance, I got 12 rounds in."

WBC champion Wilder is expected to announce a rematch with Luis Ortiz later this month before a planned second fight with Fury, who seized his opportunity to call out the American again following their draw in December.

He said: "Deontay Wilder, I want you next!"

"That's my fourth fight, it has put me in good stead for the big dosser, February 22.

"Let the cut heal, have some time to relax with the family."

Wallin suffered the first defeat of his 22-fight career, but the New York-based boxer believes he proved himself at a higher class.

Otto Wallin took positives from his battling performance

"Yeah I didn't even hear the scorecards, but I did everything I could. I tried my best," said Wallin.

"I tried to hit it (the cut) even more. I knew it was a punch that did it.

"It tells me that no one can question my heart and question that I'm a good fighter."