Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: All the timing, pricing and booking details for Sky Sports Box Office event

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua attempts to regain his world heavyweight titles in an epic rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are all the pricing and timing details for all booking options.

Event information

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua (WBA 'super' IBF and WBO Heavyweight titles), Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter (12 rounds at Heavyweight), Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina (12 rounds at Heavyweight).

Britain's heavyweight star battles Ruiz Jr again on December 7

The event will start at 5pm, Saturday, December 7, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £24.95 for UK customers, €27.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, December 6.

Thereafter £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £29.95 / €32.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) from 11pm, Saturday, December 7.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 7am and 2pm on Sunday, December 8.

Alexander Povetkin's clash with Michael Hunter is on same bill in Saudi Arabia

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, November 29, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, November 30, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Filip Hrgovic is another big-hitting heavyweight on Ruiz Jr-Joshua 2 undercard

To book online

Click here to book Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday December 7, live from Saudi Arabia.



You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

Now TV Smart Stick is one of the multiple ways you can stream the event

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, December 6, to 1am, Sunday, December 8.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

