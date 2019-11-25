Fury vs Sour: Hughie Fury will secure world title in 2020, says trainer Peter Fury

Hughie Fury returns to action against Pavel Sour this Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Hughie Fury will secure a world title shot in 2020, despite defeat to Alexander Povetkin, and belongs with the best heavyweights, says trainer Peter Fury.

The 25-year-old contender returns against Pavel Sour in Monte Carlo on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with Fury seeking to rise back up the rankings after a points loss to Alexander Povetkin in August.

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr will have a big impact on the division, with promoter Eddie Hearn suggesting one of the belts could become vacant, and Peter Fury hopes the Matchroom Boxing boss will secure another opportunity for his son to become a world champion.

"With the team around us now, I think we'll get the world title fight," Peter Fury told Sky Sports.

Fury posed technical problems to former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin

"I think Hughie will get his world title shot next year anyway.

"He's right up there, he's in the mix with the best of them. He's fought the best and this is his time. We've fixed all of the problems hopefully and away we go on fight night.

"Let's just look at the facts here - we're not looking at somebody who has got wobbled or badly beaten, or anything.

"He ticks all the boxes, he can box, he can hold a shot, he can do the 12 rounds. They are only tweaks that's needed, so he will get there. Whether you put it down to experience, his age, there's a combination of things why it doesn't happen and click in.

Peter Fury remains confident that his son will emerge as a world champion

"There's one thing for sure, he's learning on the job and he's took the right fights to get the right amount of learning and realise where he's going wrong."

Hughie Fury has already tested himself at the top level during the formative years of his career, suffering a points defeat in a WBO title fight with Joseph Parker at the age of 23, while he suffered his only other decision loss to Kubrat Pulev, a highly-ranked contender.

The training camp in Holland has been tailored towards improving Fury's use of the right hand, his most powerful punch, and he hinted at a more aggressive approach against Sour.

"Straight back into training after my last one, it's all about learning," Fury told Sky Sports.

That's the first goal is always to be world champion, so the drive to keep going, pushing forward, and all the negatives, put them all into positives Hughie Fury

"You'll definitely be surprised by what you see. I'm looking forward to it myself. I feel very comfortable right now and I'm very confident in my ability at the minute. You'll have to tune in and wait and see. It's going to be an exciting show.

"I can't wait to get back in the mix in 2020. This is just the start and then 2020 is going to be a great year.

"It's just about being in the right place at the right time.

"The first goal is always to be world champion, so the drive to keep going, pushing forward, and all the negatives, put them all into positives."