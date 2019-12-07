Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Magomedrasul Majidov stops Tom Little in two rounds

1:46 Olympic bronze medalist, Mahammadrasul Majidov beat Tom Little on the Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard. Olympic bronze medalist, Mahammadrasul Majidov beat Tom Little on the Ruiz-Joshua 2 undercard.

Magomedrasul Majidov stopped Tom Little in two rounds to secure his second straight win in the pro ranks in Saudi Arabia.

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz v Joshua 2

Booking info: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Majidov, who famously defeated Anthony Joshua in 2011 to win the first of his three world amateur titles, started on the front foot in the opener, whipping in hooks to the head and body.

Little attempted to fight back but was floored by a right to the top of his head early in the second and after the Hatfield heavyweight was hurt a second time the referee called a halt with 1:49 on the clock.

Zuhayr Al Qahtani extended his record to eight straight wins

Zuhayr Al Qahtani dominated Omar Dusary to claim the WBC Middle East lightweight title.

Successful homecoming ✅



Action underway here in Diriyah with a points victory for @zuhayralqahtani



📺 Watch #RuizJoshua2 live on Sky Sports Box Office from 5pm tonight, with main event ringwalks at 8.45pm, UK time! https://t.co/SYaXWxGiSx pic.twitter.com/7Vian01O0q — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 7, 2019

The Saudi-born London-based southpaw controlled the eight-rounder from the opening bell to claim victory over Blackburn's Dusary via scores of 80-72, 78-74. 77-75.

UAE lightweight Majid Al Naqbi kicked off the card by stopping Ilia Beruashvili in three rounds.

Watch Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 5pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.