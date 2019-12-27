Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury rematch announced for February 22 in Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury again at the MGM Grand

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have confirmed their rematch in Las Vegas on February 22.

The British heavyweight battled to a draw with WBC champion Wilder, just over a year ago, and they will meet again at the MGM Grand in early 2020.

Fury somehow climbed off the canvas after being floored heavily in the 12th round as Wilder salvaged a split decision draw in the first fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

1:34 Wilder has vowed to knock out Tyson Fury in their rematch Wilder has vowed to knock out Tyson Fury in their rematch

The verdict was greeted with dismay from the Brit, who had controlled the fight for long spells, despite suffering an earlier knockdown.

Wilder tweeted: "After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly.

"I've proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February."

0:47 Wilder produced an explosive KO win over Luis Ortiz in their rematch Wilder produced an explosive KO win over Luis Ortiz in their rematch

Fury replaced Ben Davison with new trainer Sugarhill Steward this month after stopping Tom Schwarz and then outpointing Otto Wallin this year.

Wilder defended his WBC belt with two trademark knockout victories in 2019 as he first blasted out Dominic Breazeale before a clinical stoppage of Luis Ortiz.

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA, WBO and IBF titles after his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr and has reiterated his desire to claim the last remaining WBC belt.