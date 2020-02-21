Mahmoud Charr's WBA title defence against Trevor Bryan could finally go ahead after purse bids ordered

Mahmoud Charr could end his long absence from the ring

Mahmoud Charr's WBA 'regular' heavyweight title defence against Trevor Bryan could finally go ahead after purse bids were ordered by the WBA.

The Germany-based Syrian has been unable to agree terms with American Bryan after being ordered to face the WBA 'interim' champion in March last year.

But the WBA have attempted to end this lengthy delay by calling for purse bids in Panama on March 2.

Charr has been inactive since defeating Alexander Ustinov to claim the WBA 'regular' belt in November 2017, partly due to promotional disputes, along with a suspension for an adverse VADA drug test, which was later lifted by the WBA.

Charr hopes to force his way into Dillian Whyte's plans

The 35-year-old Charr has told Sky Sports that he wants to pursue a fight in Britain in the near future and has targeted Dillian Whyte.

"When I beat Dillian Whyte in the UK, I will be the next big challenger to Anthony Joshua," Charr said.

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA 'super' title together with the IBF and WBO belts, and expects his next fight to be against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in London.