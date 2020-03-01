Jay Harris suffers points defeat to WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez in Texas

Jay Harris emerged with credit from points loss to Julio Cesar Martinez

A spirited performance from Jay Harris was not enough to claim the WBC flyweight title as Julio Cesar Martinez sealed a unanimous decision win in Texas.

The Welshman stepped up to world level against a fearsome Mexican and enjoyed spells of success, but was floored in the 10th as Martinez retained his WBC belt with scores of 118-109, 116-111 and 115-112.

Making an aggressive start, Martinez ripped quick combinations onto Harris, who was bleeding from the nose by the end of the first.

Harris was forced onto the back foot by Martinez's early aggression

Harris replied with sharp right hands in the second, but Martinez has gained a reputation as a destructive puncher and a right hook wobbled the legs of the Swansea man.

Into the third, Harris bravely opted to meet Martinez in the centre, trading fierce shots from close quarters.

Harris suffered a cut over the left eye, a sign of Martinez's spiteful work, but still fired back defiantly in the fourth.

The Welshman gave glimpses of his ring skills

With the Brit standing firm, Martinez switched his assault to the body in the fifth, although Harris rattled his opponent's ribs as he provided more stubborn resistance in the sixth.

Martinez marched out for the seventh, delivering hurtful punches with either hand, only to be pushed back by the determined Harris.

The pace dropped slightly in the eighth, allowing Harris to give more glimpses of his polished skills, but Martinez troubled him with an explosive flurry of punches.

Harris had to overcome a 10th round knockdown

A crunching body shot then dropped Harris to his knees in the 10th, although he climbed to his feet and gamely threw back as Martinez closed out a convincing victory in the late rounds.