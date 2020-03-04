Whyte vs Povetkin: Watch live stream of Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin press conference

Live stream of Whyte vs Povetkin press conference Live stream of Whyte vs Povetkin press conference

Dillian Whyte can ignite his rivalry with Alexander Povetkin at their first press conference - and you can watch on a live stream.

Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Povetkin in Manchester on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the heavyweight duo will go head to head in front of the watching media.

The Brixton man has already secured a mandatory title fight for the WBC belt, which is currently held by Tyson Fury, and Whyte has vowed to brush aside Povetkin in brutal style.

"I've got respect for him but I'm on to maximum violence, straight animal instinct," said Whyte.

Whyte is a potential future opponent for Tyson Fury

"I want to be heavyweight champion of the world so anywhere in the world is my lion's den. If you aspire to be world champion, you should be able to fight anywhere.

"Manchester is a great city with great fight fans and I'm looking forward to going back there."

