Tyson Fury's remarkable return surprised Eddie Hearn who regrets not signing the WBC champion

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed his regret about not signing Tyson Fury, a few months before the world heavyweight champion started his remarkable return.

Fury completed a sensational resurgence by defeating Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title in February, but Hearn believes he could be working with the British star, if he had tied up a deal in November 2017.

The Matchroom Boxing boss held talks when Fury made a surprise appearance at Derek Chisora's European title fight with Agit Kabayel in Monaco, although he was unable to agree terms, and the 31-year-old resumed his career with a stoppage win over Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

Asked about the one fighter that got away, Hearn told 'Doing the Rounds,' "I mean you could say Tyson Fury.

"I had a chance to sign him. I was in Monaco, I think I could have signed him.

I looked at him and I thought, 'You ain't ever going to come back anyway, look at the size of you,' but he surprised everybody and how wrong I was Eddie Hearn

"I didn't want to give him the fights that he wanted to take at the time, because I thought it was just too much money and the fights weren't good enough - and I probably should have done it, to be honest with you.

"I looked at him and I thought, 'You ain't ever going to come back anyway, look at the size of you,' but he surprised everybody and how wrong I was.

"Fury is definitely up there, and there's a few others. A few American guys that I probably had the chance to sign as well."

Discussing his wish list of signings, Hearn added: "If I could sign three fighters right now in the world - I would sign Tyson Fury, I would sign Ryan Garcia, and I would sign Gervonta Davis."

Fury's career is guided by British and American promoters, along with his management team, and Hearn insists he is willing to bring all the individual parties together to thrash out terms for a massive fight with rival world champion Anthony Joshua.

"There's three people involved with Tyson Fury - MTK, Top Rank and Frank Warren," said Hearn.

"They've kind of like agreed amongst themselves that all three of those must be there and present when we have a proper chat, so at some point we will have to talk, and I have no problem on the phone, face-to-face.

"I'm not going to let a fight like that slip away, because we don't talk."

