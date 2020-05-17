Wladimir Klitschko could still cause commotion in heavyweight division, says Derek Chisora

Wladimir Klitschko could still cause 'commotion' but Oleksandr Usyk's sparring sessions with the former heavyweight king would be meaningless, says Derek Chisora.

The 44-year-old has reportedly offered to spar with Usyk ahead of a rescheduled fight against Chisora, which is now set to be staged abroad due to the coronavirus.

Chisora says he is not concerned about Klitschko assisting a fellow Ukrainian fighter, but has questioned why his old rival did not remain in the sport for longer.

Oleksandr Usyk will risk his world title ambitions against Derek Chisora

"Wladimir is a good fighter, the guy's in shape," Chisora told Sky Sports. "The problem is with him, it's straightforward, I don't know why he retired.

"He could still be causing commotion in the heavyweight game. What reason he retired, I don't understand why. He only lost to Tyson Fury and AJ, but if he wanted to come back, I think he can come back and knock some people out in the game.

"For him helping Usyk, I'm happy with that, I'm cool with that. But he's not going to help him when he's inside the ring is he? With me.

"He can come help me too, if I ask for it too."

Chisora was denied a world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko

Klitschko had to withdraw from a scheduled fight with Chisora due to injury in 2010 and the Brit instead challenged older brother Vitali, suffering a points loss in their WBC title fight in 2012.

Chisora could earn another shot at a world champion if he ruins Usyk's perfect professional record, but admits it is impossible to replicate his opponent's southpaw style in sparring.

"There's nobody," he said. "It's a lie if I say I want to get this guy, he boxes like Usyk, it's a lie.

"Nobody. There's nobody out there."