Akeem Ennis-Brown defeats Philip Bowes to become British and Commonwealth champion

Akeem Ennis-Brown defeated Philip Bowes on points

Akeem Ennis-Brown claimed the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles after sealing a stylish points win over Philip Bowes.

The unbeaten Gloucester fighter took command in the closing stages to stretch his lead on the scorecards as he earned both belts with tallies of 115-112, 115-112 and 116-111 in South Kirby.

Bowes was defending the Commonwealth belt, with the vacant British title also at stake, and both men shared closely contested early rounds before Ennis-Brown began to dictate the fight with his precise jab.

Ennis-Brown produced a strong finish to earn a unanimous decision win

"I'm really pleased to win these belts," said Brown. "My whole city has been behind me backing me. I'm happy to be the first person from Gloucester to hold these belts.



"It's always been a rugby city but I want to change it to a boxing city. I'm hoping I've opened the door and shined a light on the city because we have lots of good boxers coming through."

The 24-year-old celebrates with the British and Commonwealth titles

On the same bill, Harlem Eubank gained revenge over his old amateur rival Martin McDonagh with an eighth and final round stoppage victory.

McDonagh had claimed two victories in the unpaid ranks and seemed to be heading for another triumph after an assured start, but he was troubled in the fourth by Eubank, who ended the fight with a fierce flurry of punches in the eighth.

Harlem Eubank halted Martin McDonagh in the eighth round

"I'm happy with that. I knew I was going to come back with a solid performance," said Eubank. "I've been working a lot in the gym and I'm glad it showed in the ring.



"He's a tricky southpaw so it takes some rounds to break that down, but I got to him in the end before the final bell. I found my way to get in and connect with the hard punches."