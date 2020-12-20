Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez open to third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin after points win over Callum Smith

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defeated Callum Smith on points in Texas

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says he remains open to a third fight with Gennadiy Golovkin after defeating Callum Smith to unify world titles at super-middleweight.

The four-weight world champion further enhanced his reputation as a pound-for-pound star by completing a unanimous decision win over Smith with dominant scores of 119-109, 119-109 and 117-111 in Texas.

Golovkin had returned with a seventh round stoppage win of Kamil Szeremeta on Friday night and Canelo insists he would not shy away from a trilogy fight, having battled to a draw and then beaten his Kazakh rival on points in their two previous bouts.

Gennadiy Golovkin has targeted a third fight with Canelo

Golovkin floored Kamil Szeremeta four times in stoppage win

"I don't run from nobody. I just showed that I fought against the best," Canelo told DAZN.

"Of course, if he is going to take that fight, I'll take it. But I showed the world that I fight against the best."

Canelo claimed the WBA 'super' title from Smith and the vacant WBC belt, then voiced his desire for unification clashes against Britain's WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders and American IBF title holder Caleb Plant.

The Mexican star sealed a dominant points win over Smith

"I'm the best in the world," said Canelo. "In the first round, I tried to see what he brings, the skills, but you see I show what I am.

"I feel great at 168(lbs). I don't want to fight with the scale. After 13 months, we'll see what I can do.

"One of the greatest nights, and I go for more.

"Unify, I want all the belts. It doesn't matter who is there."

Canelo inflicted a punishing late assault on the Liverpudlian

Saunders had been set to face Canelo in May, only for the bout to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the undefeated 31-year-old was quick to issue a fresh challenge on social media.

"Canelo well done now 2021 unification let's get it on," he tweeted.

Smith suffered the first defeat of his 28-fight career and hinted that he could now move up in weight.

"I'm devastated, I never wanted to lose. I came here to win," Smith told DAZN. "It just wasn't my night.

"A few little things. He was good tonight, fair play to him. I may have outgrown the weight. I don't feel as dominant at 168 as I used to be, but listen, no excuses, he is very good.

Smith was 'devastated' after suffering the first defeat of his career

"He is a good fighter, a pound-for-pound star, but I just think it could have been a better day for me tonight. I performed, he performed, he is the better man today.

"He's just smart, just clever. He closes ground without throwing. He sets little traps and keeps you thinking constantly and before you know it, he's closed the ground.

"I maybe let him close the ground a couple of times, a little too easy, but he's a good fighter. I've got to give him credit but I'm a little bit disappointed."