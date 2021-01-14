Nicky Booth: Former British champion receives tributes from boxing world after passing away aged 40

Nicky Booth has passed away at the age of 40

Former British champion Nicky Booth has received tributes from the boxing world after he passed away at the age of 40.

Booth and his brother Jason both achieved title success in the sport, with Nicky going on to claim British and Commonwealth bantamweight belts during his 23-fight career.

But Nicky endured troubles outside the ring, battling with drug addiction, and would have his final fight as a 23-year-old in 2003.

Just heard the sad news that former British and Commonwealth Champion Nicky Booth has passed away, Nicky was a great little Boxer, RIP Champ 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/MorofO3beD — Spencer Oliver (@SpencerOliver) January 13, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion Nicky Booth RIP deepest sympathies to his brother Jason and his family 🙏 — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) January 13, 2021

So sad to hear the news Nicky Booth has passed away so young, I remember him and his brother coming to our training ground at Forest for a session. Life is fragile and needs to be nurtured 😔 — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) January 13, 2021

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said "I was really fond of the Booth brothers, Jason and Nicky, I knew them well. They lit up the sport, back in the early days of Sky.

"Nicky's character, his charisma, his personality, he was a real nugget on the scene. They both were. Jason was quieter, but they came as a pair. Unfortunately, Nicky got into difficulties outside of the ring, and it's a very sad story.

"I remember Nicky's win over Stephen Oates in a cracker at the Harvey Hadden. He was in great fights, he was thrill a minute. They tried so hard with Nicky, to get him back into the gym, but it was a fight they couldn't win.

"It's terrible news and my thoughts are with the family."