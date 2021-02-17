Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan showcase their skills on a live stream ahead of Saturday's fight

Watch a live stream of the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan media workout Watch a live stream of the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan media workout

Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan will showcase their ring skills at a media workout ahead of their European title fight - and you can watch on a live stream!

Britain's welterweight contender risks his unbeaten record against Avanesyan at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

You can watch a live stream of the Kelly vs Avanesyan media workout on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

DON'T BLINK ON SATURDAY NIGHT!😅 pic.twitter.com/78AjtzmLwr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 16, 2021

On this weekend's undercard, Florian Marku collides with Rylan Charlton in a battle of two explosive punchers.

Robbie Davies Jr takes on dangerous Mexican Gabriel Valenzuela for the IBF Intercontinental super-lightweight title.

Jordan Gill can continue his rise up the featherweight rankings when he faces Mexico's Cesar Juarez.

Big-hitting heavyweight Jonny Fisher also makes his professional debut against Matt Gordon.

Watch Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports.