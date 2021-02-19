Josh Kelly face to face with David Avanesyan on a live stream of weigh-in before Saturday's fight

Watch a live stream of the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan weigh-in Watch a live stream of the Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan weigh-in

Josh Kelly will get his final look at David Avanesyan before they fight when they come together at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here.

This stream has now ended.

Kelly enters his most dangerous fight yet as a challenger to Avanesyan's European welterweight title at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Watch a live stream of the Kelly vs Avanesyan weigh-in on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

"I think he will pressure, pressure, pressure," Kelly told Sky Sports. "That's what I've trained for. I'll be disappointed if he doesn't bring pressure.

"I know I'm in for a hard fight but it's one that I'm more than capable of winning.

"Pressure? Come on, bring it!

"This fight is one step away from big fights."

Watch Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.