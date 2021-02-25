Derek Chisora and the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Joe Joyce are in Joseph Parker’s future plans should he beat Junior Fa this weekend

0:33 Joseph Parker wants the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Joe Joyce later this year Joseph Parker wants the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Joe Joyce later this year

Joseph Parker has held talks about fighting Derek Chisora and then the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Joe Joyce, if he firstly defeats Junior Fa this weekend.

The former WBO champion faces Fa this Saturday in Auckland, with victory setting up a rescheduled clash against Chisora after their original fight in October 2019 was cancelled when Parker suffered a spider bite.

Usyk and Joyce are holding talks about a WBO interim title fight this year and Parker has confirmed he is being lined up to face the winner.

"I'm open to fighting anyone," Parker told Sky Sports News. "But with the talks from my promoter, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and with [manager] David Higgins, they've got a clear pathway for me this year.

"Take care of Junior, then fighting Chisora, then fighting the winner of Usyk and Joyce.

"There is a path and it's quite exciting that there's a path, because a lot of fighters want to know what they're going to do after their next fight.

"But again, the focus is on Junior because if I don't get past him, there's no point even looking at those fights."

Parker has been holding talks with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn

The global pandemic has ensured Parker will appear in his homeland for the first time since 2018, with a significant crowd expected at the Spark Arena.

Parker's two defeats in 29 bouts have come on British soil against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, but the 29-year-old would nonetheless relish coming back to the UK once crowds are allowed to return.

"I love the UK," said Parker. "I love the media, the respect, so welcoming to our team. We've gained a lot of friends and supporters there.

0:24 The New Zealander would love to fight in Britain again The New Zealander would love to fight in Britain again

"In a perfect world, I'd love to take care of business on Saturday then come to the UK and take care of business, then not far off that, fight for the world title."

With 19 wins, the unbeaten Fa is not being underestimated by Parker, who knows he must deliver an impressive victory over his Kiwi rival to force his way back onto the world scene.

"Because of the Covid situation, I feel like this is the only fight out there for me because we're both ranked in the top 10, we're both from New Zealand and with travel restrictions, it was hard to fight others around the world," he said.

"No disrespect to Junior, he's a top guy, but there are other guys out there who are more dangerous who I really want. I can't get to them unless I take care of business here."