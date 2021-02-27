Derek Chisora says 'talks ongoing' with Joseph Parker for heavyweight fight in London

Derek Chisora says talks are ongoing with Joseph Parker for a fight in London later this year after watching the New Zealander make a winning return to the ring.

Former world champion Parker ground out a points victory over Junior Fa in Auckland to remain on course for a rescheduled heavyweight fight with Chisora.

Chisora was set to face Parker in October 2019, only for the fight to be cancelled after the New Zealander's preparations were ruined by a three-week illness, with photos appearing to confirm a spider bite on his leg.

"If we can get Joseph Parker this year, in the next couple of months, we'd be happy for that," Chisora told Sky Sports.

"Right now we are in talks about the fight to be in London."

Chisora felt neither Parker or Fa were close to their best on Saturday but believes the former will benefit from the fight after a 12-month absence from the ring.

"The fight was not great," said Chisora. "The simple reason for that was they didn't spar a lot. They were not in shape, they didn't train hard enough. There was no fear factor for both of them.

"Parker did what he needed to win. This was his comeback fight after a year. He's just getting into his stride so we'll see what happens."

Chisora lost by unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in his last fight in October but is back working hard in the gym ahead of his expected showdown with Parker.

"There are big things happening," he said. "My preparations are going well. I'm training six days (a week), two hours every day. I enjoy it, can't get enough of it. I love the pain, the stress of training."