Youssef Khoumari calls out Joe Cordina - 'I'm ready to give the fans fights that they can remember for years'

Youssef Khoumari has called out rising contender Joe Cordina as he bids to announce himself on the thriving domestic super-featherweight scene.

Khoumari has an unblemished 13-fight record and secured a TKO victory over Kane Baker in the fifth round last time out on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's revenge win against Alexander Povetkin.

Cordina, meanwhile, has been touted as one of British boxing's hottest prospects after having gone to the 2016 Olympics.

However, the undefeated Welshman looked lacklustre in his most recent bout, beating Faroukh Kourbanov via majority decision last month.

2:08 Cordina was pleased to be back in the ring and get 10 rounds in as he maintained his unbeaten record against Faroukh Kourbanov

"Whoever is out there and willing to go toe to toe and have a fan friendly fight with me, whether it's Joe Cordina, Zelfa Barrett, Martin J. Ward, whoever, I'm ready to go," Khoumarti told the Toe2Toe podcast.

"I'm ready to give the fans fights that they can remember for years down the line."

Carl Frampton's world title defeat to Jamel Herring and subsequent retirement over the weekend has left a void in the domestic super-featherweight shake up.

There are several names though, including Cordina and Khoumari, who are attempting to emulate his impressive achievements.

1:16 Khoumari says he's 'ready for anyone' after his victory over Kane Baker

The unbeaten 24-year-old, who's under the management of heavyweight contender Whyte, isn't sure the 130-pound division has ever been hotter, adding: "Out of nowhere, the division has boomed.

"I'm glad to be part of such a division where there are so many big fights out there and fights I want to be involved in.

"I'm a massive fan of boxing in the 80s where everyone used to fight everyone."

Watch Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports.