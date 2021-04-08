Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas press conference: Watch live stream here as Benn sizes up his rival

Conor Benn will get his first look at opponent Samuel Vargas when they go face to face at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here.
Benn will fight Vargas on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, alongside Savannah Marshall's WBO middleweight title defence against Maria Lindberg and the WBA bantamweight title clash between Ebanie Bridges and Shannon Courtenay.
"He's as tough as they come," Benn said about Vargas. "He's been in with the toughest fighters of our generation - Errol Spence Jr, Danny Garcia, Vergil Ortiz, Luis Collazo, Amir Khan.
"This is a big step but you have to take a gamble, take risks.
"There is no ceiling to my career. Each career you look back at, I'm a different fighter with different tools.
Trending
- FREE LIVE GOLF: Amen Corner at The Masters
- 'AJ team confident of deal but does Fury want it?'
- Real vs Barca: Stage set for biggest Clasico in years
- Merson says: Arsenal have become also-rans
- Tyson slams wrestler - warming up for Holyfield?
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- Wenger tips 'automated offsides' for 2022 World Cup
- Refs told asking for player autographs 'unacceptable'
- Benn roars: 'I'll do a better job than Khan'
- Heated row over 'more eyes' on women's fight
"Am I expecting a tough fight with Vargas? Of course. When you talk about fringe world level, he is your man. He's a veteran, tough and durable, a typical South American who will leave his heart in the ring."