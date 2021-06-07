Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Badou Jack stops Dervin Colina in the fourth round at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Badou Jack blasted Dervin Colina to the canvas on three occasions to secure a fourth-round stoppage victory in Miami.
The two-weight world champion had been set to challenge for a WBA belt, but Jean Pascal tested positive for banned substances and Jack instead ruthlessly stopped replacement opponent Colina at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Jack quickly highlighted the gulf in class, landing cleanly from the opening bell, and Colina was deducted a point as early as the second round as he clung on desperately.
The Venezuelan lost another point for holding in the third and the fight was mercifully halted in the following round.
Jack dropped Colina by the ropes and then bludgeoned him back to the canvas twice more before the fight was waved off.
😲😲 Arias shocks Hurd in Miami!— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 7, 2021
Luis Arias turns his career around with a huge decision win over Jarrett Hurd. 👏#MayweatherPaul 🌴 pic.twitter.com/5U7A44CGKk
Earlier in the evening, Jarrett Hurd's pursuit of another world title fight suffered a major setback when he suffered a shock split decision defeat to Luis Arias.
The former unified super-welterweight champion was outworked for most of the fight, although he was credited with a knockdown in the ninth round.
But Arias gained victory with scores of 97-93 and 96-93, while the third judge scored it 95-94 to Hurd.
"I think I'm ready for McGregor." 🤣🤷♂️— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 7, 2021
Former NFL player Chad Johnson goes four rounds with Brian Maxwell in an entertaining exhibition scrap!#MayweatherPaul 🌴 pic.twitter.com/q2NjPG1lX8
In an exhibition bout, Chad Johnson was hammered to the canvas by Brian Maxwell in the fourth and final round, but the NFL star stumbled through the final few seconds and issued a light-hearted challenge to UFC star Conor McGregor.
