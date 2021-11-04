BOXXER Series draw to determine who will fight who - watch a live stream here

The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, putting eight super-lightweights into the lion's den. With three rounds of three minutes, the winner must come through three fights

Thursday 4 November 2021 13:40, UK

The BOXXER Series draw is live at Thursday lunchtime, the nail-biting moment that will ramp up the pressure for the eight fighters – watch a stream here from 1.30pm.

Watch exclusive live coverage of the Boxxer Series draw

The unique-concept tournament is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports - it is a quick-fire shoot-out featuring four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on the same night.

The winner must battle past three opponents - each fight is three rounds of three minutes.

On Thursday the tension will rise when the fighters find out who they will be drawn to face.

The fighters are:
Sean 'Masher' Dodd
Nathan Bennett
Tom Farrell
Ben Fields
Kane Gardner
Levi Kinsiona
Lee Appleyard
Cori Gibbs

