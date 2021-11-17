Natasha Jonas returns on Saturday's BOXXER bill but Caroline Dubois forced to delay pro debut due to illness

Natasha Jonas resumes her pursuit of a world title fight on Saturday's BOXXER bill, but Caroline Dubois has been forced to delay her professional debut due to illness.
The Liverpudlian has joined BOXXER on a long-term promotional deal and will be added to a packed show, topped by Richard Riakporhe's WBC 'silver' cruiserweight title fight against Olanrewaju Durodola at The SSE Arena, live on Sky Sports.
But Dubois will now launch her pro career on a future BOXXER event after she had to withdraw from her bout this weekend.
"I want to be challenging for world titles next year and next weekend's fight is the first step on that journey," said Jonas.
"I'm really happy to be signed to BOXXER and Sky Sports and make my first appearance so quickly.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Coutinho snubs Toon? Henderson to leave?
- Mercedes' bid for Verstappen review set for Thursday
- Rangers close to agreeing Van Bronckhorst deal
- Grand Slam of Darts LIVE! Price faces Brooks
- The set-piece 'genius' transforming Arsenal
- 2022 World Cup play-offs: All you need to know
- Brundle: On Hamilton fightback and Max's 'on the limit' defence
- Hales denies Rafiq claims on 'Kevin' dog name
- Son of former South Africa prop Du Plessis drowns
- Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results
"The best is yet to come!"
The Riakporhe vs Durodola bill features Florian Marku, who can continue his explosive rise up the rankings with a victory over Jorick Luisetto.
3️⃣ Days to go...— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 17, 2021
Another @boxxer show is almost here and Mikael @lethallawal
is bringing his cruiser power 💥⚡
📺 Wembley Fight Night | Saturday 8pm | @SkySportsBoxing | @boxxer pic.twitter.com/xfPttHe42n
Hosea Burton battles Dan Azeez for the vacant British light-heavyweight title, while cruiserweight Mikael Lawal and heavyweight Nick Campbell can display their destructive power.
Adam and Hassan Azim, two of the most exciting talents in British boxing, can also showcase their razor-sharp skills.
Watch Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola on this Saturday's BOXXER bill, from 8pm on Sky Sports.