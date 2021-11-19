Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola plus Natasha Jonas and Florian Marku feature at weigh-in - watch live stream

Richard Riakporhe will get one final look at Olanrewaju Durodola before the punches fly when they meet at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.
The cruiserweight knockout artists will battle on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, for a shot at the WBC championship which Ilunga Makabu is expected to defend against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
Natasha Jonas makes her comeback on the undercard as she attempts to return to the world title scene.
Florian Marku continues his unbeaten welterweight rise.
Mikael Lawal is another dangerous British cruiserweight looking to demonstrate his power.
Hosea Burton and Dan Azeez will battle in an unpredictable British light-heavyweight title fight.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Natasha Jonas
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin
December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title