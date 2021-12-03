Gennadiy Golovkin delays world title fight with Chris Eubank Jr aiming to force himself into Kazakh star's plans

Gennadiy Golovkin has been forced to postpone his world title fight, which could influence Chris Eubank Jr's plans to challenge the Kazakh star in 2022.

Golovkin was preparing for an IBF and WBA middleweight unification clash against Ryota Murata, but the fight scheduled in Saitama on December 29 has been delayed amid stricter travel restrictions relating to Covid-19 in Japan.

'GGG' confirmed the postponement on Twitter, stating: "I am deeply disappointed that fight in Japan has been postponed but the health and safety of the public must always be the priority.

Image: Gennadiy Golovkin wants to add the WBA belt to his IBF title

"I look forward to returning to the ring against Ryota as soon as possible."

Chris Eubank Jr will face Liam Williams in a rescheduled British battle in Cardiff on January 29, live on Sky Sports.

If he emerges victorious, Eubank Jr expects to become mandatory challenger for the WBA belt, and has voiced his desire for a fight against Golovkin next year.

IT'LL BE WORTH THE WAIT☝️



New date... same bad blood😡 #EubankJrWilliams



📺Eubank Jr v Williams | Jan 29th | @boxxer | @WassermanBoxing pic.twitter.com/0hFcZnIKwq — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 27, 2021

"I'm the most exciting fighter in the weight division," Eubank Jr has told Sky Sports. "I'm the fighter that the fans want to see in with these guys, so it has to happen.

"I've been visualising it for years and I know how to beat him. I've just got to get the opportunity and it's coming.

"The styles that me and him have, it can't be anything short of an epic war.

"He doesn't know how to fight going backwards and I don't know how to stop throwing punches.

"You put those two styles together and you're in for a legendary boxing match."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr says his fight with Liam Williams has become 'personal'

Murata's promoter Bob Arum had even suggested that the Japanese fighter could face Eubank Jr next, if he produces a shock win over Golovkin.

"If GGG is successful, I'm sure that the Eubank Jr fight is very attractive to him," Arum told Sky Sports.

"But I think that Murata, on home ground, could pull off an upset.

"In which case I'd love nothing more than for Murata to fight Eubank Jr. It would be a big fight in the US, Japan and the UK."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles