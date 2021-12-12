Conor Benn blasted aside Chris Algieri with an explosive fourth round knockout victory in Liverpool

Conor Benn blasted aside Chris Algieri with a fourth round knockout victory as the British welterweight contender took another step towards a world title fight.

The unbeaten 25-year-old again displayed his punch power against Algieri, who was dropped by a left hook in the second round before Benn dramatically ended the fight two rounds later with a right hand at the M&S Bank Arena.

As Algieri backed to the ropes, Benn stuck out a stiff jab before following with a straight right that sent the New Yorker crashing face forwards onto the canvas where he was counted out.

On the Benn vs Algieri bill, Katie Taylor defended her undisputed world lightweight titles with a unanimous decision win over Firuza Sharipova.

Image: Katie Taylor retained her world titles after a points win over Firuza Sharipova

The Irish star was forced to work hard for victory over the Kazakh challenger, who was deducted a point for hitting on the break, as Taylor received the verdict with scores of 98-92, 97-92, 96-93.

Liverpudlian Robbie Davies Jr also claimed the WBA Continental super-lightweight belt after a second round knockout of Henry Lundy.

Earlier in the evening, Joe Cordina extended his unbeaten record to 14 wins with a unanimous decision victory over Miko Khatchatryan.